Ahmedabad to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: India’s dream of hosting the Summer Olympics in 2036 received a mild boost, as Ahmedabad (Amdavad) has been recommended as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. The decision was taken by the Commonwealth Games Board in London on Wednesday.

A final decision will be taken on November 26 at the body’s General Assembly after the recommendation is sent to the full membership of Commonwealth Sport.

To jog readers’ memory, India had made a strong pitch for hosting the Commonwealth Games two months ago, when a full delegation travelled to London. The team included officials from the Gujarat State Government and the National Olympic Committee, headed by PT Usha.

At one stage, it seemed difficult for India to secure the CWG bid, as Nigeria was considered a strong contender. However, India’s proposal to host the Games at a new venue in Gujarat — equipped with world-class facilities and promising a strong legacy — proved significant.

PT Usha, president of the Commonwealth Games Association and the Indian Olympic Association, said, “It would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The Games would not only showcase India’s world-class sporting and event capabilities but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth.”

Reacting to the news, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a social media post, “Grateful to the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board for recommending Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030—a proud milestone for our nation. This decision reflects India’s growing stature in global sport, made possible by the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modiji, whose commitment has placed India firmly on the world sporting map.”

A number of conditions had to be met for India to emerge as the winner of the CWG bid. The recommendation of Ahmedabad follows a detailed process overseen by the Commonwealth Sports Evaluation Committee. The evaluation included a wide range of criteria, such as technical delivery, experience, infrastructure, and governance, before India received the green signal. One should not be surprised if cricket, in the T20 format, is included in the 2030 Games. Although there have been changes in the CWG lineup in the past, India plans to host the event on a grand scale. The 2026 CWG, which will be held in Glasgow, has been massively scaled down to prevent the budget from overshooting. The city, which intends to conduct the entire event within an eight-mile (approx. 12 km) radius, has kept the budget at a modest 114 million pounds (over Rs 1300 crore).

As a result, some major disciplines like wrestling, shooting, badminton and hockey have been left out of the 10-sport roster.

When New Delhi hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010, it was a landmark moment despite the controversies. India had spent close to Rs 70,000 crore to host the 2010 edition of the Games, far exceeding the initial estimate of Rs 1600 crore. Athletes from 72 countries participate in the Commonwealth Games.

Today, Ahmedabad has emerged as a major city with top-tier sports infrastructure. In 2021, when the cricket stadium was renovated and named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it became a “wow” moment. The arena, with its 360-degree viewing design, has drawn praise from all quarters. In January, even a Coldplay concert was held there to a packed-capacity crowd.

A new sports district has also been developed in Ahmedabad, called Narangpura. It has hosted several international sporting events, including a recent Asian swimming meet. Many see this development as a positive step forward, as India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics gathers momentum.