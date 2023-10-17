Ahead of Telangana polls 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme for farmers is a trump card of BRS

As the campaign for the November 30 Assembly polls gathers pace in Telangana, the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers is a trump card of the ruling BRS.

BRS MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Tuesday said the 'Rythu Bandhu', a first of its kind scheme in the country, was appreciated even by the United Nations.

It is historic that CM KCR announced increasing the benefit under the scheme incrementally up to Rs 16,000 per acre in the BRS manifesto released two days ago, she said.

The scheme was started with Rs 8,000 per acre, she said on X (formerly Twitter).

Observing that farmers in all districts are supporting KCR who has changed the face of agriculture in the state, the BRS is seeking their blessings in the polls, she said.

Rao, who kicked off his poll campaign with a rally at Husnabad in Siddipet district on Sunday, is scheduled to undertake a brisk campaign till November 9 as per his tentative tour programme released recently.