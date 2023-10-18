Ahead of Rajasthan polls Congress discusses probable candidates

The Congress leadership on Wednesday discussed the probable candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

The party's Central Election Committee, chaired by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, held a meeting to deliberate on the names of candidates for the November 25 polls in the desert state.

Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Randhawa, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Dotasra, general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, party's Rajasthan screening committee chief Gaurav Gogoi, among others, attended the meeting.

The screening committee has held discussions on the names of the candidates on all seats.

The Congress is looking to buck the revolving door trend in Rajasthan and retain power.

While polling for the Rajasthan polls would take place on November 25, votes would be counted on December 3.