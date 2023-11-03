Ahead of Rajasthan polls BJP releases fourth list of candidates

The BJP on Friday released the names of two candidates for the Rajasthan assembly polls.

This is the fourth list of candidates released by the party.

The BJP has fielded Ramniwas Meena from Todabhim assembly seat and Swaroop Singh Khara from Sheo seat.

So far, the party has announced candidates on 184 out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The state goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.