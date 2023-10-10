Ahead of Rajasthan polls BJP candidate promises to develop Tijara on lines of Gurugram

Alwar MP Baba Balak Nath, who will be contesting the Rajasthan assembly elections as a BJP candidate from Tijara seat, on Tuesday said his priority is to transform the constituency on the lines of Gurugram.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will form the state government with a thumping majority, the MP said the works done by the Modi government will be crucial in the election.

"My priority will be on developing Tijara on the lines of Gurgaon. It is an industrial region but due to the policies of the Congress government, it lacked development," he said.

He said connectivity to Tijara, which falls in Alwar district, was enhanced under a project pushed by him.

The BJP candidate also lashed out at the Congress government, accusing it of only working to loot the state.

"Law and order in the region is alarming due to the appeasement policy of the Congress government. People are troubled as criminals roam scot-free. Incidents like bank loot, murders, crime against women are too common. Crime against Dalits also took place during the Congress rule. All these will be among the poll issues in the constituency," he said.

When asked about the role he is expecting in the state, he said, "I am a public servant and will do whatever responsibility the party gives me."

Balak Nath, the head of the Rohtak-based Baba Mastnath Math, has been championing the cause of Hindutva and attacking the Congress on the issue of minority appeasement.

His guru Chand Nath, who passed away in September 2017, was also the Alwar MP.

Tijara assembly constituency is currently held by Sandeep Kumar, who won as a BSP candidate and later defected to the Congress with all other BSP MLAs.

In the 2018 assembly elections, BJP candidate Sandeep Dayma had secured the third position.

Balak Nath is among 41 candidates who were declared by the party in the first list of candidates on Monday.

Elections for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will take place on November 23 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.