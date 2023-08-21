Ahead of protest in Chandigarh, farmers claim several of their leaders 'detained' by Punjab Police

Several farmer leaders were "detained" by the Punjab Police on Monday ahead of their plan to hold a protest here to seek compensation for losses caused by floods, farmers claimed.

Sixteen farmer bodies, including Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Bharti Kisan Union (Karanti kari), BKU (Ekta Azaad), Aazaad Kisan Committee, Doaba, BKU (Behramke) and Bhoomi Bachao Mohim, plan to hold a demonstration here on August 22.

According to farmers, farmer leaders have been "detained" in different parts of the state, including Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, by the Punjab Police.

A farmer leader in Tarn Taran claimed police allegedly "conducted raids" at the residences of farmer leaders and detained them.

To protest against the alleged police action, farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee held a protest at a toll plaza in Tarn Taran.

Farmer leaders are demanding a package of Rs 50,000 crore from the Centre for damages caused by floods in the northern region including Punjab.

They are also demanding Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for crop loss, Rs 5 lakh for a damaged house and Rs 10 lakh compensation for a family of a person who died in floods .

Representatives of 16 farmer bodies on Sunday had held a meeting with senior officials of Chandigarh and Punjab Police in Chandigarh over their protest.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema condemned the police action against farmer leaders, calling it "undemocratic."

Cheema said the state government has "miserably failed" to provide relief to the affected farmers and farm labourers.

"Their condition is worsening day-by-day. At most places they have suffered twice but government has not paid compensation even for the first loss. There is no immediate help for those who had to leave their houses and are sitting in the open.

"But inspite of all this if they want to protest peacefully to highlight their sufferings, they have been arrested. This is inhumane. All of them should be released immediately," said Cheema on 'X'.