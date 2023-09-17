Ahead of LS elections, BJP undertakes major organisational overhaul in UP

Lucknow: In a strategic move aimed at consolidating its position in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has carried out a significant overhaul of its organisational structure at both the district and city levels.



This comprehensive revamp has led to changes in leadership roles in over 75 per cent of the districts across the state. Among the recently appointed leaders, 23 belong to the Brahmin community, while 39 hail from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), both of which play prominent roles in this restructuring.

The much-anticipated organisational reshuffle within the BJP was realised on Friday, with the appointment of new presidents in 98 districts and city units.

“Deliberations on these changes had been ongoing for approximately two months. The party leadership has placed a strong emphasis on maintaining a delicate balance of social and regional representation, which is deemed critical for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” stated a senior BJP leader.

Out of the 98 districts affected by this restructuring, a substantial 69 district heads are newcomers, while only 29 have retained their positions. However, concerns have been voiced regarding the limited representation of women in this new lineup, as only five women have been appointed as district presidents.

Noteworthy among the recently appointed leaders are Anand Dwivedi, who has taken on the role of President of Lucknow city, and Vinay Pratap Singh, who now leads Lucknow district. Other significant appointments include Budvilal Pasi in Rae Bareli, Rajesh Shukla in Sitapur, Arvind Maurya in Barabanki, Amar Kishore Kashyap in Gonda, and Brijesh Pandey in Bahraich.

These leaders have voiced their commitment to bolstering the party’s presence at the grassroots level.

“This organisational reshuffle is evidently a prelude to the impending Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP focusing on leaders known for their active roles within the party. Notably, the reshuffle reflects a strategic effort at social engineering, addressing caste and social equations within the leadership to position the party more effectively in the upcoming elections,” the leader said, emphasizing that the party has not hesitated to remove individuals from their positions if their performance was deemed unsatisfactory.

Political analysts suggest that these appointments are a well-calculated move, taking into account the intricacies of ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in the coming months.

“The BJP’s restructuring of its leadership in Uttar Pradesh signals its unwavering commitment to securing a formidable presence in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party’s emphasis on social engineering and performance-driven leadership changes underscores the high stakes of the electoral battle ahead,” stated BJP spokesperson Manish Dixit.