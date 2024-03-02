Ahead of Lok Sabha polls BJP releases first list of candidates; PM Modi to contest from Varanasi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced candidates for 195 constituencies for the coming Lok Sabha elections with 34 Union ministers, three former ministers and the Lok Sabha Speaker finding place in the first list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from his sitting seat of Varanasi.

In the first list, the BJP announced candidates for 51 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal, five in Delhi, one each in Goa and Tripura.

The list announced for 16 states and Union territories also featured 28 women and 47 young leaders.

The names were announced by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde at a media briefing at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The names were finalised in the first meeting of the BJP central election committee which met in Delhi on Thursday to discuss seats in approximately 17 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's National President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, Chief Ministers, State Presidents, In-charges, Co-Incharges, and Election In-charges of various states were present in the meeting.

The next meeting of the committee will be held on March 5, 6 and 7 to finalise candidates’ names for the rest of the seats.

(With agency inputs)