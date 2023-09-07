Ahead of G20 Summit Delhi Lt Governor inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday visited Rajghat and Pragati Maidan to take stock of preparations.

The summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

While inspecting Rajghat, the lieutenant governor (LG) directed that cleanliness and proper arrangements should be ensured, according to officials. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officers.

During the two days of the summit, a number of dignitaries will be visiting Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial.

The LG also inspected the summit's venue Bharat Mandapam to ensure everything was in order, officials said.

Last week, the LG had reportedly said that all preparations for the summit had been completed and final touches were being given.

Extensive preparations right from sprucing up civic infrastructure to security were undertaken for the mega event which is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.