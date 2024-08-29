Agra: Student strips in public to protest police inaction, accused rapist arrested after 17 days

Agra: In a shocking incident from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, a 20-year-old female engineering student resorted to removing her clothes in public to protest the police’s inaction in arresting her alleged rapist. The desperate act, which took place on a busy street, was reportedly prompted by her frustration with the lack of police action.

The case has now seen a development as the police have arrested the accused, a 22-year-old M.Tech student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu, 17 days after the initial complaint was filed.

According to media reports, the engineering student’s public protest was a manifestation of her desperation. Following the incident, she was taken to a mental hospital and kept under observation for three days. The accused, originally from the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, had completed his B.Tech from a university in Agra before enrolling at IIT.

In her complaint to the local police, the victim alleged that the accused raped her in a moving car on the evening of August 10. An FIR was registered on August 11 based on her complaint, but the police allegedly failed to take action. In the following days, the woman visited police stations and met with senior officials, but to no avail.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, she decided to strip in public. It’s reported that she removed her clothes on the street in broad daylight and shouted slogans against the police. Two women immediately came to her aid, covering her and taking

her to a nearby clinic. She was kept under observation at the hospital for three days. After her condition stabilised, the hospital administration handed her over to her mother on Tuesday.