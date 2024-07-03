Agendas set as Telangana's Revanth Reddy and Andhra's Naidu arrive in Delhi

Chief Ministers A. Revanth Reddy of Telangana and N. Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh are set to convene in the national capital on Wednesday and Thursday, each with distinct agendas.

Naidu, marking his first official visit since assuming office following recent elections, aims to address crucial state issues with key Union Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Home Minister Amit Shah. His priorities encompass securing funds for completing the Polavaram dam project, alongside additional financial provisions and concessions in lieu of special category status for the state.

Accompanying Naidu are three Andhra Pradesh ministers from Modi’s Cabinet, underscoring collaborative efforts within the NDA alliance. Discussions are slated to cover pending irrigation projects, the Amaravati capital initiative, infrastructure updates on state highways and roads, and an overall assessment of state finances.

Meanwhile, sources from the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee indicate that CM Revanth Reddy plans to explore Cabinet expansion possibilities and identify suitable candidates. Following discussions with AICC leaders, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Reddy also seeks to appoint a new president for TPCC as his term nears its conclusion later this month. His engagements underscore ongoing effor"Agendas Set: Telangana's Revanth Reddy, Andhra's Naidu Arrive in Delhi"ts to balance state governance with party responsibilities amid evolving political landscapes.