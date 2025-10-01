After week-long curfew, curbs eased for full day in Leh

Leh: Authorities in Leh town, Ladakh, on Tuesday eased the curfew for nearly the entire day, allowing markets to reopen and offering relief to residents after a week of strict restrictions, officials said. Earlier, a two-hour relaxation had been granted on Monday following the last rites of four people, including retired Army personnel, who were killed during violent clashes on September 24.

“Barring the violence last Wednesday, there have been no untoward incidents reported. Police and paramilitary forces remain deployed in sensitive areas and are maintaining strict vigilance,” a police official said.

The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, meanwhile, has rejected charges of victimisation against Sonam Wangchuk, stating that investigations are based on credible evidence rather than political considerations. Authorities highlighted that the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), is under scrutiny for financial malpractices and foreign exchange violations, including failure to declare foreign funds and awarding degrees without university recognition. SECMOL’s Foreign Contribution Regulation Act registration was also revoked following “multiple violations”, with legal procedures followed and avenues for appeal available. The administration further accused Wangchuk of using inflammatory speeches, referencing Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the “Arab Spring”, and publicly calling for self-immolation as protest, which officials described as “irresponsible and dangerous”. The statement noted that the central government had arranged negotiations with Ladakhi leaders on September 20, 2025, which Wangchuk did not stop his fast to support, leading to “further unfortunate developments”. Authorities affirmed that his arrest followed proper legal procedures and urged peace, stating, “Let the process of law take its own course. We are confident that together we will bring back normalcy in Leh and continue with the dialogue process.” The curfew was initially lifted from 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesday and later extended to 5 pm. With the situation largely peaceful, authorities chose not to impose restrictions beyond 5 pm, although shopkeepers voluntarily closed their establishments at the end of the relaxation period. Markets saw a surge of people and vehicular movement, while educational institutions remained closed. Additional District Magistrate Ghulam Mohammed had earlier directed that grocery stores, essential services, hardware, and vegetable shops could operate during the relaxation window. This marked the fourth instance of partial curfew relaxation in Leh since September 24. On Saturday, curfew was eased for two hours in two separate slots in different areas. Despite these openings, mobile internet services remained suspended in Leh town, and prohibitory orders limiting assembly of more than five persons continue in other parts of the Union Territory, including Kargil. Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has been chairing daily high-level security reviews, appealing for calm and unity. “I urge all sections of society to maintain harmony and not fall prey to the designs of anti-social and anti-national elements. The administration stands firmly with the people and will ensure their safety, dignity, and progress,” Gupta said on Monday. He also directed enhanced intelligence gathering, community engagement, and swift resolution of public grievances. The curfew was imposed on the evening of September 24 following violent protests during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) demanding statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule. More than 60 individuals, including councillors and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, were taken into custody. Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act, is currently lodged in Jodhpur jail. The Ladakh BJP demanded a thorough investigation into the incidents, calling for accountability while urging the release of those charged with minor offences. “Ladakh is known for its beauty and resilience. We urge everyone to uphold peace and harmony,” the party said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) backed LAB’s suspension of talks with the Centre. KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai stated, “We will not participate in talks until Wangchuk and others are released and a judicial probe is ordered.” Leaders condemned the September 24 police firing that killed four people, alleging targeted use of force and demanding accountability.

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa highlighted concerns over the portrayal of Ladakhis as “anti-nationals”, stressing that the demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule extension are constitutionally valid and aimed at protecting cultural identity and ecological safety. Allegations of excessive force during the clashes were also raised, including claims that protesters were beaten before being shot.

On Tuesday, Lt Governor Gupta reaffirmed that no one involved in the violence would be spared. In a high-level review meeting, he directed strict action against those disturbing peace and inquired about the condition of more than 100 injured security personnel. “The Union Territory Administration is committed to safeguarding the interests of every citizen. Peace, stability, and communal harmony are our foremost priorities,” he said.