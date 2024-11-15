After violent clash Rajasthan MLA candidate arrested for slapping SDM

Jaipur: Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena was arrested on Thursday following a violent confrontation in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, a day after he slapped SDM Malpura Amit Chaudhary during polling. The incident, captured on camera, triggered protests from both Meena’s supporters and Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officials. The altercation began Wednesday afternoon when Meena, a Congress rebel contesting as an Independent, grabbed Chaudhary by the collar and slapped him. This led to a night of unrest, which escalated into Thursday’s violent protests.

Government offices were disrupted as the RAS Association launched a pen-down strike, demanding Meena’s arrest and seeking a meeting with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Meanwhile, Meena’s supporters clashed with police, torching 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers, including police vehicles, outside a polling booth in Samravta village.

Police arrested around 60 people early Thursday after violent crowds pelted stones at officers. By morning, tensions in the area had intensified. Meena, addressing the media before his arrest, declared, “I will not surrender.” The arrest operation was meticulously planned, with senior police officers in riot gear conducting a flag march. Tonk SP Vikas Sangwan led the operation, and Meena was taken into custody after police dispersed the mob with teargas.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham assured strict action, stating, “The government is committed to acting against those who commit crimes.” According to Ajmer IG Om Prakash, four cases were registered against Meena, including charges of disrupting public work and damaging property.

The conflict arose from a local demand to include Samravta in Uniara sub-division instead of Deoli, which led villagers to boycott the polls. Chaudhary, on election duty, was attempting to encourage voting when the altercation occurred.

Before his arrest, Meena blamed Tonk District Collector Saumya Jha and SP Sangwan for what had happened.

“All 60 people who have been arrested are innocent. If anyone should be punished, it should be me,” he said, alleging that the SDM on election duty had been working on the directions of the BJP.

“He got 30 people to vote by threatening them to take action against them. I could not stop myself. I slapped him. It is correct. Seeing his nature, he should have been slapped more.”

RAS Association General Secretary Neetu Rajeshwar condemned the attack, stating, “Such incidents are intolerable. SDM Amit Chaudhary was performing his duties fairly.” The association vowed to continue its strike until their demands were addressed by the chief minister.

Polling in the Deoli-Uniara constituency was conducted peacefully, despite the turmoil, with counting scheduled for November 23.