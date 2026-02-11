After threats and posturing, Pakistan falls in line for India clash

New Delhi: After all the tough posturing, hard talk, and threats, with no pre-conditions attached now, Pakistan have their tails tucked between their legs. They will now play against India in the ICC T20 World Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka, a neutral venue, on February 15.



The statement released by the ICC late on Monday night said, “The dialogue between the ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement, with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed, and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality, and cooperation. In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a success.”

Just to jog the readers’ memory, the Pakistan government, not the Pakistan Cricket Board, had last week threatened that they would boycott the match against India. The initial impression given was that Pakistan would be boycotting more due to their support for Bangladesh, who were forced out of the World Cup due to their own politicians.

It was Pakistan which had planted all the wrong ideas in the heads of Bangladesh in the first instance. Today, Pakistan comes across as selfish and unable to arm-twist India or the ICC. That an Indian, Jay Shah, heads the ICC is also unpalatable for Pakistan.

The ICC release also mentioned how there would be no sanctions on Bangladesh for boycotting the World Cup. In fact, the ICC has said it reaffirms the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) position as a valued Full Member, with a proud cricketing history and a vital role in the growth of the global game. There is no doubting that cricket is a rage in Bangladesh, and the ICC sees the nation as one of “cricket’s most vibrant markets with more than 200 million passionate fans.”

Back to Pakistan and how their politicians miscalculated, this was not the first time. They knew very well that the first pre-condition set for this World Cup was that they would play India only in a neutral country, after the imbroglio over the Champions Trophy in 2025. At that time, though Pakistan was the host, India refused to travel to the neighbouring state which has been perpetuating terror non-stop. That Pakistan had to choose Dubai as a neutral venue was also a slap in their face. When India sealed the trophy, it caused them more agony. Worse, when India won the Asia Cup in Dubai last on September 28, they refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the PCB chairman and a minister in the Pakistan Cabinet.

More recently, before the decisive ICC meeting on Monday night which restored peace, Pakistan had tried to drive through a few hard bargains. It included playing bilateral contests against India and also the creation of a tri-series involving India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. This was not agreed upon.

The corridors of power in cricketing circles are well aware of the clout India wields. Financial muscle apart, India has great control over global cricket, something which

even the White nations have reconciled to. Indeed, the robust Indian Premier League is something which every cricket-playing nation is envious of. Its growth has been phenomenal, with money for all those involved, directly or indirectly, in the IPL.

What Pakistan will not tell the world is that, despite the hard posturing by their politicians, they knew how much loss they would have incurred if the ICC had wielded an iron hand. It is laughable; Pakistan’s own former cricketers have lambasted their politicians and the impotent PCB on social media platforms.