After Rajya Sabha poll victory in Uttar Pradesh, BJP says will win all 80 seats in Lok Sabha elections

Buoyed by the victory of its all eight candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Tuesday exuded confidence that it will win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the elections due in April-May.

Reportedly, Sudhanshu Trivedi, one of the victorious candidates of the BJP, said, "It is a matter of immense happiness that all the eight candidates of the BJP have won. Definitely, this is an indication of the future. It will be 80 out of 80 (Lok Sabha seats) in UP, and 400-plus for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) nationally."

To a question on some SP MLAs siding with the BJP, he said, "The SP should itself think about why such a situation has emerged."

He said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav talks about "PDA" -- "pichhda" (backward classes), Dalit and "alpsankhyak" minorities -- but fielded "FDA" candidates -- filmstar, dynast and "afsar" (bureaucrat).

Another victorious candidate of the BJP, former Union minister R P N Singh, also exuded confidence that the BJP will bag all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

On the SP's allegation of horse trading, he said, "The entire UP knows about the SP. When they were in power, they indulged in goondaism and loot. The people of UP have made up their mind to make the BJP win on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state."

All eight BJP candidates emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and the opposition Samajwadi Party suffered a jolt with one of its three nominees facing defeat due to cross-voting by some of its legislators.

The victorious BJP candidates were Union minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, general secretary of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit Amarpal Maurya, former state minister Sangeeta Balwant (Bind), party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh, former Agra mayor Naveen Jain, and industrialist Sanjay Seth.

Seth, a former SP leader, joined the BJP in 2019.

Two of the party candidates -- actor-MP Jaya Bachchan and Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman -- emerged victorious, but its third candidate Alok Ranjan, a retired IAS officer, faced defeat.