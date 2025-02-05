After months of ordeal, 18 Indian workers to return from Libya today

New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Libya has successfully facilitated the return of 18 Indian nationals who had been stranded in Benghazi for several weeks. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the development on Tuesday, stating that the workers would be arriving in India soon.

According to reports, the workers were lured to Libya by fake recruitment agents under the pretext of lucrative job opportunities. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, stated, “The Embassy of India in Libya facilitated the return of 18 Indian nationals from Benghazi, Libya. They would be arriving in India tomorrow.”

He further added that the embassy worked closely with local authorities to secure the necessary authorisations and travel documents for their safe return. “While their case was being looked into, the Embassy remained in constant touch with them to ensure their well-being, assisting them with articles of daily living,” Jaiswal noted.

Three other Indian workers from the same group had already returned home last October, with assistance from the embassy. Jaiswal expressed gratitude to the Libyan authorities for their cooperation in ensuring the safe repatriation of the stranded workers.

The workers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, had been employed at the Libyan Cement Company’s Benghazi plant since September 2024. However, they alleged that they were held in “prison-like conditions” after protesting against exploitative working conditions, erratic wages, and contract violations.

One of the workers, Mithilesh Vishwakarma from Gorakhpur, recounted that their employer imposed excessive work hours and withheld payments. When the workers confronted the management over unpaid wages and demanding reasonable work hours, the contractor, identified as a Dubai-based Libyan national, allegedly resorted to physical assault and coercion.

The Indian government reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of its citizens abroad, urging job seekers to verify recruitment agencies before accepting overseas employment offers.