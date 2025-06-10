After global push against terror, multi-party delegations to brief PM Modi today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of multi-party delegations, who were sent across world capitals to explain India’s stand following Operation Sindoor, on Tuesday evening.

Official sources said the members will be sharing their feedback with PM Modi, whose government has appreciated the work of the seven delegations comprising over 50 persons, mostly current MPs cutting across political affiliations.

Former diplomats were also part of these delegations that visited 33 foreign capitals and the European Union.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already met the delegations and praised their efforts in conveying India’s strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Four delegations were led by the ruling alliance, including two BJP MPs, one JD(U) MP, and one from Shiv Sena, while three were led by opposition MPs, one each from the Congress, DMK, and NCP(SP). Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee will also join the delegations in the evening and stay for the dinner to be hosted by the Prime Minister.

Seven delegations were sent around the world in the wake of Operation Sindoor—India’s retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that cost 26 lives—and the subsequent Pakistani aggression on Indian cities and border areas.

For four days—from May 7 to May 10—Pakistan had rained drones and missiles, all of which were successfully intercepted by India’s multi-layered air defence system.

On May 31, the armed forces acknowledged for the first time that they had lost an unspecified number of fighter jets in the clash. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, however, rubbished Pakistan’s claims that it had downed six Indian fighter jets.

The seven delegations were led by seven MPs including the Congress’s Shashi Tharoor, the BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, the Janata Dal (United)’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)’s Supriya Sule, and the Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

“In the context of Operation Sindoor and India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later in May,” the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said.

It said: “The All-Party Delegations will project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism. Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.”