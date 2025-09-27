AFSPA extended in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Friday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for six months across most of Manipur, excluding the jurisdiction of 13 police stations, citing the prevailing law and order situation.

According to the notification, the law will also continue to apply in nine districts of Nagaland and 21 police station areas across five other districts of the state. In Arunachal Pradesh, AFSPA has been extended to Tirap, Changlang, Longding districts, and three police station areas in Namsai district bordering Assam. These extensions will take effect from October 1 and remain in force for six months unless withdrawn earlier.

The AFSPA, enacted in 1958, allows armed forces in “disturbed areas” broad powers, including to search, arrest, and use force if deemed necessary. The law has often faced criticism for being draconian and has been a point of contention in the Northeast.

In Manipur, the notification clarified that the AFSPA will not cover areas under the jurisdiction of 13 police stations, including Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Patsoi, and Wangoi in Imphal West; Porompat, Heingang, and Irilbung in Imphal East; Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, and Kakching.

Manipur has been under President’s rule since February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on February 9. The move came after ethnic violence since May 2023 claimed over 260 lives. Historically, the entire state of Manipur, except Imphal municipality, had been under AFSPA from 2004 until early 2022. Authorities cited the continuing need to maintain stability and security in the region as the rationale for the renewed enforcement.