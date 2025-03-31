AFSPA extended in Manipur, parts of Nagaland and Arunachal for 6 months

New Delhi: The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been extended for another six months in Manipur, excluding 13 police station areas, amid ongoing concerns over law and order. The Union Home Ministry issued a notification on Sunday declaring the state, barring the specified areas, as a “disturbed area” under Section 3 of the Act.

The AFSPA grants sweeping powers to the armed forces operating in areas declared as “disturbed”, including the authority to conduct searches, make arrests, and use force when deemed necessary. The law has been in effect in Manipur since 2004, with some relaxations introduced in recent years.

“After a review of the law and order situation in the state of Manipur, the central government declares the entire state, excluding the areas under 13 police stations, as a ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2025, unless withdrawn earlier,” the home ministry notification stated.

The exempted police station areas include Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Patsoi, and Wangoi in Imphal West district, as well as Porompat, Heingang, and Irilbung in Imphal East district. Other exempted areas are Thoubal in Thoubal district, Bishnupur and Nambol in Bishnupur district, and Kakching in Kakching district. The decision comes as Manipur has remained under President’s Rule since February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state has witnessed violent ethnic clashes since May 2023, resulting in over 260 deaths and large-scale displacement of residents.

The home ministry also extended AFSPA in eight districts of Nagaland and 21 police station areas in five other districts of the state. “Following a further review of the law and order situation, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts in Nagaland have been declared ‘disturbed areas’ for six months, effective April 1, 2025,” read the notification.

The ‘disturbed area’ designation under AFSPA in Nagaland covers specific police station jurisdictions, including Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza, and Kezocha in Kohima district, and several others across Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha, and Zunheboto districts.

Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, AFSPA has been extended in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, along with areas under Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district. The decision follows a review of the law and order situation in the state.

The extension of AFSPA has faced opposition from various civil rights groups and activists. “AFSPA has long been a cause of suffering for the people in the Northeast. It should be completely revoked,” said a representative from the North East Students’ Organisation. Irom Chanu Sharmila, a prominent activist who protested against AFSPA for 16 years through a hunger strike, had previously described the law as “a tool of oppression”. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier stated that AFSPA has been withdrawn from 70 per cent of the Northeast, and further reviews will determine future decisions regarding its enforcement.