Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in India

New Delhi: Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi landed in the national capital on Thursday, in the first high-level trip from Kabul after the Taliban seized power following the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government over four years back. Muttaqi will hold extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his six-day trip to India, people familiar with the matter said. "Warm welcome to Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on his arrival in New Delhi," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media. "We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues," he said.

Muttaqi's engagements include a visit to the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary and the Taj Mahal, the people cited above said. The Afghan foreign minister was scheduled to visit New Delhi last month but it was called off in view of a travel ban that he faced under UN Security Council (UNSC)sanctions. The UNSC committee on September 30 has approved a temporary exemption to the travel ban allowing Muttaqi to visit New Delhi from October 9 to 16, according to a statement by the UN. The exemption paved the way for the Afghan foreign minister to visit India. The UN Security Council had slapped sanctions against all the leading Taliban leaders and they need to secure a waiver for foreign travels. Muttaqi's visit to India is expected to add a new dimension to India's relations with the Taliban set up in Kabul. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had held a phone conversation with Muttaqi on May 15. It was the highest level of contact between New Delhi and Kabul since the Taliban came to power. India has not yet recognised the Taliban set up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul. New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country. In January, the Taliban regime described India as an "important" regional and economic power following talks between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Muttaqi.