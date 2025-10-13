Afghan FM: No bias in women journos absence

New Delhi: Putting to rest a controversy over the absence of women journalists at his media interaction two days back, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday said there was no intention behind it.

Muttaqi said this during a second press conference in three days in New Delhi that was attended by several women journalists.

The Afghan foreign minister came under severe attack from India’s opposition parties and journalists for “excluding” women press persons from his media interaction on Friday.

Interestingly, a large flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (as called by Taliban) was placed behind Muttaqi’s chair at the Afghan embassy’s conference room, while a smaller one was put on the front.