Advertising legend Piyush Pandey passes away

Mumbai: Piyush Pandey, advertising industry legend behind some iconic campaigns, died in the early hours of Friday. He was 70. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal condoled the death of the creative genius who is widely credited for the communication efforts behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 election campaign. Calling Pandey as a "titan and legend" of Indian advertising, Sitharaman said he transformed communication by "bringing everyday idioms, earthy humour and genuine warmth". Stating that she had interacted with Pandey on various occasions, the finance minister said his legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Her Union Cabinet colleague Goyal said Pandey was a phenomenon in the world of advertising and his creative genius redefined storytelling. "To me, he was a friend whose brilliance shone through his authenticity, warmth, and wit," Goyal, who handled the commerce portfolio, said. Tributes poured in from all across, especially from India Inc and Pandey's advertising peers. Many recalled their personal associations with the adman and also his campaigns for brands such as Asian Paints, Fevicol and Cadbury. The Jaipur-born Pandey was advising his agency Ogilvy for the last few years, having taken a break from an active role. In the late 1980s, Pandey penned lyrics for the government-produced and widely popular 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' song, which celebrates the rich diversity in the country.