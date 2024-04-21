Adityanath blames non-BJP states for Ram Navami violence

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said the violence on Ram Navami in non-BJP-ruled states is the outcome of "policies of appeasement".

"Be it the violence on Ram Navami or Holi, in non-BJP-ruled states including West Bengal, it is the bad outcome of the policies of appeasement and playing with the emotions of the majority community," Yogi told PTI Videos at his residence here.

"The vote bank politics in the name of appeasement has given birth to communal tensions like this. This is a matter of concern and a message to the people of the country," he said.

Adityanath questioned the ability of the non-BJP-ruled states to ensure the security of the "sisters and daughters" when they "fail" to provide security to the peaceful processions on Ram Navami.

He appealed to the voters to send a message across with their votes to the "so-called secular people and parties" who play with "our emotions".

Adityanath, a star campaigner for the BJP, will hold a rally in Chattisgarh. He said the people of Chhattisgarh are as happy over the construction of Ram temple as the people across the country.