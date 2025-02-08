Gautam Adani’s son marries in intimate ceremony; tycoon donates Rs 10,000 cr

Ahmedabad: Billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet married Diva Shah in an intimate wedding ceremony on Friday, held at Shantigram and following traditional Jain and Gujarati customs. In a significant philanthropic gesture, Adani donated Rs 10,000 crore to social causes, focusing on infrastructure development in healthcare, education, and skill development. Sources indicated the funds would be used to create affordable, world-class hospitals, medical colleges, top-tier schools, and advanced skill development programs.

The wedding was deliberately kept small, with only close family and friends in attendance. No celebrities were invited, contrary to social media speculations about potential guests like Elon Musk or Taylor Swift.

"With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today," Adani posted on X, apologising for not being able to invite all well-wishers.

The wedding festivities began around 2 pm, with rituals conducted according to traditional practices. Notably absent were politicians, business leaders, diplomats, and celebrities.

Jeet Adani, 28, is a director at Adani Airports and an engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania. He joined the Adani Group in 2019 at the conglomerate’s CFO office.

His bride, Diva Jaimin Shah, is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, who co-owns C Dinesh and Co Pvt Ltd, with business operations in Mumbai and Surat.

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad in March 2023. Adani had previously quashed rumours of an extravagant wedding during a visit to the Mahakumbh pilgrimage in Prayagraj, stating it would be a “simple, traditional marriage... just like common people.”

Social media had been rife with speculations about an elaborate wedding, including claims of 1,000 supercars, hundreds of private jets, and international chefs. Adani firmly denied these rumours, emphasising his working-class upbringing.

Adani will host a reception for employees on Saturday, continuing the wedding celebrations.

The billionaire, who is Asia’s second richest man, has two sons—Jeet and Karan. Karan is married to Paridhi, a lawyer and partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

The wedding stood in stark contrast to the recent marriage of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant, which featured global celebrities and multiple pre-wedding events attended by figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.

Adani’s commitment to a simple, traditional ceremony reflects his stated values of maintaining a down-to-earth approach despite his immense wealth.