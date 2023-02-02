Adani row: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

A united opposition on Thursday forced an adjournment of proceedings in the pre-lunch session in the Rajya Sabha as they sought to raise allegations of fraud against the Adani group.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected notices under rule 267 seeking setting aside of the business of the day to take up a discussion on listed issue.

Unhappy with the ruling, MPs from the Congress and other opposition parties protested, forcing adjournment of the proceedings till 2 pm.

Also, the Lok Sabha proceeding has been adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid noisy scenes in the House as opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion on the report of US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research on the Adani Group.

Members of almost all opposition parties rushed to the Well of the House raising slogans on the tanking of Adani Group scrips on the stock exchange and sought a probe into the business practices of the corporate giant.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Zambia and started Question Hour.

Objecting to the noisy scenes, he asked the members not to make unsubstantiated claims and said Question Hour was an important part of Parliamentary proceedings which should not be disrupted.

As the slogan shouting continued, the Speaker adjourned House proceedings till 2 pm.