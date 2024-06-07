Adani Ports receives LOI for O&M of container terminal at Kolkata port

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer-cum-operator, has received the letter of intent (LOI) for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the container facility at the Netaji Subhas Dock at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata. APSEZ won the five-year O&M contract through a competitive bidding process, which mandates the successful bidder to deploy cargo handling equipment within seven months from the letter of acceptance (LOA) date.

Netaji Subhas Dock is the largest container terminal on the eastern coast of India. It handled around 0.63 million TEUs in FY2023-24, serving a vast hinterland encompassing West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, the northeastern hill states and the landlocked neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.

The Kolkata port is the nominated port for the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade routes. Netaji Subhas Dock has regular liner service calls from the hub ports of Singapore, Port Kelang and Colombo. The presence of APSEZ at the dock is likely to improve connectivity between the terminal and its container ports, particularly with the transhipment hubs at Vizhinjam and Colombo that are targeted for commissioning during the year.

Mr. Ashwani Gupta, full-time director and CEO, of APSEZ, said, “The award of the O&M contract for container handling facilities at Netaji Subhas Dock to APSEZ underlines our commitment to develop ports and logistics infrastructure across the country and the potential we see in West Bengal. We will bring our experience of over two decades of efficiently managing various container terminals within India and outside, benefiting customers and the people of the state.”

About Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast of India (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry, representing 27% of the country's total port volumes, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland. The company is also developing a transhipment port in Colombo, Sri Lanka, operates the Haifa Port in Israel and a container terminal in Dar es Salaam Port, Tanzania.

Our Ports to Logistics Platform comprising port facilities, and integrated logistics capabilities including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial economic zones, puts us in an advantageous position as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains. Our vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade. With a vision to turn carbon neutral by 2025, APSEZ was the first Indian port and third in the world to sign up for the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) committing to emission reduction targets to control global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.