Actor Vijay faces audio glitch, targets BJP, DMK govts, says he entered politics to serve people

Tiruchirappalli/Ariyalur (Tamil Nadu): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay encountered an audio glitch at the launch of his maiden state-wide campaign in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday.

The actor, who was swarmed by his followers in thousands at Tiruchirappalli and Ariyalur, targetted both the Centre and the DMK government in the state, and said without mincing words that he entered politics only with the intention of serving the people and not for earning wealth.

Commencing his 'I am coming,' state-wide campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election due by March-April next year, he asked the crowd, "will you vote for the DMK?" and raised a number of questions seeking to push the Chief Minister M K Stalin-led government to a tight corner.

Clad in white shirt, Vijay delivered his address from a raised platform-like structure on the top of the campaign bus and cadres continuously flung party flags at him. His address was marred by audio issues and out of his 20-minute speech, barely one to two minutes was audible and clear.

Cadres, fans and the people who had gathered in thousands chanted 'Vijay, Vijay' as his speech became almost incomprehensible barring some remarks, words and points.

One of his key accusation was that the DMK government did not fulfill its assurances made ahead of the 2021 Assembly election. He also hit out at the DMK regime over the illegal kidney sale racket.

When Vijay began his speech by 3 PM, he outlined the significance of choosing Tiruchirappalli for his maiden rally. He said that it was here that Dravidian icon, DMK founder CN Annadurai decided in 1956 to enter the electoral race. It was also the place where AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran held his first state conference in 1974 after launching his party in 1972.

Tiruchirappali was renowned also for communal harmony and rationalist leader 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy lived here. During the days of yore, before going to battlefield, kings used to pray to their family deities. Similarly, Vijay said he has visited Tiruchirappalli.

Any political initiative, when started in Tiruchirappalli, would eventually become a turning point, he said.

At Ariyalur, the actor said that he entered politics only with the intention of serving the people and not for earning wealth. His aim was to ensure a Tamil Nadu free from hunger and corruption and to provide governance with conscience.

"What's the big deal about money? I have seen enough of it. Should I come into politics to make money? No need. I have no other intention other than to serve you", he said.

Vijay, who arrived near the old bus stand here to address his second public campaign for the day, as his party cadres swarmed his campaign vehicle throughout his road trip from Tiruchirappali, apologised for his delayed arrival.

"Vanakkam. Sorry, I'm late. There was a problem due to the mike at the Tiruchirappalli meeting. There's nothing bigger than the love and affection you are showering on me," he said, standing atop the campaign vehicle.

During his nearly fifteen-minute speech from 8.44 pm, the TVK leader said his political adversaries have started uttering many things after seeing the people's overwhelming support for him. But, he chose to ignore the criticism and proceed with his work, Vijay added.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had in a veiled attack on Vijay said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was not a movement that disrupted public tranquility through the din of a large gathering, but one that preserved the state’s unique identity and built modern Tamil Nadu. Stalin, president of DMK, said "when we gather, we assemble as a disciplined battalion; and after the meeting, we disperse as soldiers with a mission," Stalin said in a letter to party cadres.

Targetting the BJP-led government at the centre, Vijay said in Ariyalur the instance of 65 lakh voters missing from the electoral roll in Bihar was nothing short of "theft of votes." The Centre's agenda was to dismiss all state governments and hold simultaneous polls for the nation.

"The One Nation, One Election idea amounts to a murder of democracy. And the delimitation exercise is only meant to destroy the opposition parties and weaken the southern states so that the northern states had more constituencies," he alleged.

Like the Centre, the DMK government too was "deceiving" the people with promises that were not fulfilled, the actor claimed.

"My dear CM sir, you are providing reels. Will you answer the questions? No you won't," he said.

A caravan-like, custom-built campaign vehicle, fitted with a public address system has been readied by the party for Vijay's use during his campaign. The campaign bus has brightly painted images of iconic leaders, including C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, and features the campaign slogan: "I am coming." The campaign logo featured a smiling Vijay with the slogan "Unga Vijay Na Varen, Vagai Soodum Varalaru Thirumukirathu (Your Vijay, I am coming; history of victory returns)."

Earlier, upon his arrival from Chennai by a chartered fight, Vijay was accorded a rousing reception in Tiruchirappalli by party workers and admirers. Ethusiastic TVK workers, carrying party flags, pushed away barricades on the airport premises at several spots to get a glimpse of their leader. The crowd, including women, surged, and as a result his vehicle moved at a snail's pace.