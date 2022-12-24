Actor Tunisha Sharma`Commits Suicide' On Set Of TV Serial

Palghar (Maha): Television actor Tunisha Sharma (21) on Saturday allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.



Sharma went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, he said.

A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Valiv police station.

Sharma had acted in several television serials.