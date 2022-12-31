Active Covid Cases In Country Rise To 3,609

New Delhi: India recorded 243 new Coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases have increased to 3,609, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.



The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,46,78, 158 and the death toll stands at 5,30,699 with one fatality reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.16 per cent, the ministry said.

It said 2,13,080 tests for detection of Covid have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

It said an increase of 57 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,43,850, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.09 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, a woman who had come from the United States of America to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 38-year-old woman, her husband and daughter had arrived in India to meet kin on December 23 and came to Jabalpur via New Delhi and Agra, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Sanjay Mishra said.

"She complained of cold and cough and got herself tested for coronavirus. Her test report returned positive on Thursday. Her samples will be sent to DRDO Laboratory in Gwalior for genome sequencing. The samples of her kin will be taken during the day for COVID-19 tests," he said.

"The woman works in the United States of America. She had come to India for three weeks for a family function in Kolkata," Dr Mishra added.

Incidentally, the first set of COVID-19 cases in MP was detected on March 20, 2020 in Jabalpur. Three were members of a family who had returned from Dubai and a fourth person who had a travel history to Germany had tested positive.