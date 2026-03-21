Action icon Chuck Norris passes away at 86

New York: Chuck Norris, the martial arts champion turned Hollywood action icon known for his roles in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and a string of hit films, has died at the age of 86. His family said he passed away on Thursday in a “sudden” manner.

In a statement shared on social media, his family said he was “surrounded by his family and was at peace”, adding that further details would remain private.

Born Carlos Ray Norris on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma, he rose from a modest upbringing to become one of the most recognisable figures in martial arts and entertainment. After moving to California at age 12, he joined the US Air Force in 1958. It was during a deployment to Korea that he began training in disciplines such as judo and Tang Soo Do, an experience he later credited with shaping his athletic ability.

Norris went on to become a six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate champion and founded Chun Kuk Do, along with the United Fighting Arts Federation, which has issued more than 3,300 black belts. Black Belt magazine recognised him with a 10th-degree black belt.

He entered films in 1968 with a minor role in “The Wrecking Crew” and gained wider attention after his fight scene with Bruce Lee in 1972’s “Return of the Dragon.” Over the years, he appeared in more than 20 films, including “Missing in Action” and “The Delta Force.”

His most enduring role came in 1993 with “Walker, Texas Ranger,” which ran for nine seasons. “You try to portray the proper meaning… fighting injustice with justice,” he said in a 1996 interview.

Beyond acting, Norris became an internet phenomenon through “Chuck Norris Facts,” later embracing the humour in a book that also supported his children’s charity work. He is survived by five children.