‘Act of war’: Pakistan closes airspace to Indian airlines, suspends all trade

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said any move to divert water meant for it under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an Act of War as it announced the suspension of trade, bilateral accords, including the Simla Agreement, and airspaces with India, among other moves in retaliation to New Delhi's measures against the country in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. The announcements were made after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to formulate the country's response to India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties after the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting was attended by key ministers and the three services chiefs. "Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India, including but not limited to the Simla Agreement, in abeyance...," said a statement released after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

The statement said Pakistan will close down the Wagah Border Post with immediate effect. "All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than April 30," it said. Pakistan also suspended all visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims. Indian nationals, barring Sikh pilgrims, currently in Pakistan under SVES, are instructed to exit within 48 hours. Pakistan declared the Indian Defence, Naval and Air Advisers in Islamabad "persona non grata." They are directed to leave Pakistan by April 30. "These posts in the Indian High Commission are deemed annulled. Support staff of these Advisers are also directed to return to India," the statement said. The strength of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be reduced to 30 diplomats and staff members, with effect from April 30, it said. Pakistan’s airspace will be closed with immediate effect for all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines. "All trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan, is suspended forthwith," the statement said.

According to a statement issued after the huddle, the NSC categorically rejected India’s unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling the agreement vital for regional stability while emphasising that water is a crucial national interest and the lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis, affirming Islamabad's unwavering commitment to protect its water rights at all costs. "Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of war," it said. Pakistan unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It remains committed to peace but will never allow anyone to transgress its sovereignty, security, dignity, and their inalienable rights, the statement said. "Any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains. India should refrain from its reflexive blame game and cynical, staged, managed exploitation of incidents like Pahalgam to further its narrow political agenda. "Such tactics serve only to inflame tensions and obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region," the statement said. Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the terror attack.