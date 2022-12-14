Acid Attack In Delhi:17-Yr-Old Girl Left Injured After Bike-Borne Men Threw Acid At Her

Two bike-borne men allegedly threw an acid-like substance on a 17-year-old girl and left her injured on a road near Dwarka Metro station in southwest Delhi on morning of December 14

The minor girl suffering serious injuries was rushed to the Safdarjung hospital where she is kept under treatment. According to police reports, her preliminary treatment reports are fine.

When asked about the investigation the deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava claimed "One person has been detained after the injured girl raised suspicion over two persons known to her. We are questioning the detained person. Further investigation is on"





DCP Mandava also added that around 9am, the Mohan Garden police station had received a call about the incident.

As per reports, the victim was with her younger sister when two men on a bike threw acid-like substance on her and fled.

The girl is a class 12 student of a private school in Dwarka.





Although the exact reason behind the alleged acid attack is yet to be known, police have registered a case and are investigating all angles to confirm the real cause behind the alleged attack.

The police are also going through the footage of all the CCTV cameras which are installed around the area to be sure o the routes that the suspects took before and after the crime and are also on the look outs for the bikes.