Accused held in 12 hours for professor’s murder at Mumbai's Malad railway station

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 27-year-old daily-wage labourer in connection with the fatal stabbing of a professor at a crowded railway station here within 12 hours of the crime, an official said on Sunday.

According to the Borivali GRP, the accused, Omkar Eknath Shinde, was apprehended from the Kurar area of the western suburb for the murder that took place on Saturday evening.

A minor argument between the victim, Alok Kumar Singh, a professor with NM College, and Shinde while they were alighting from a local train escalated into a brutal attack, the official said.

Shinde, a labourer engaged in metal polishing work, stabbed Singh in the stomach on platform no 1 of Malad railway station. He fled the scene, leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

Singh was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The accused took advantage of the crowd and escaped from the spot, but was identified and apprehended with the help of CCTV footage, the official said.

Shinde has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway, he added.