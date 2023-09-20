MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Academic Session 2024-25: CUET-UG from May 15 to 31; CUET-PG from March 11 to 28
Big Story

Academic Session 2024-25: CUET-UG from May 15 to 31; CUET-PG from March 11 to 28

BY Mpost Bureau19 Sep 2023 7:16 PM GMT

New Delhi:The University Grants Commission on Tuesday announced schedule for three key entrance exams — CUET-UG, CUET-PG, and NET for 2024-25 academic session.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for admission to undergraduate courses will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024. “Results will be announced within three weeks of last test,” UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The CUET-PG will be conducted from March 11 to 28. The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted from June 10 to 21, he announced.

Mpost Bureau

Mpost Bureau


Next Story
Share it
X