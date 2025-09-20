ABVP bags three posts, NSUI one in DUSU polls

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, clinched three of the four key positions in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, leaving the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) with a single post.

The vote counting took place under heavy security at the Delhi University Sports Centre in the North Campus.

ABVP’s Aryan Maan emerged victorious in the high-profile contest for president, defeating NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a margin of 16,196 votes. The only seat bagged by NSUI was the vice president’s post, where its candidate Rahul Jhansla secured 29,339 votes against ABVP’s Govind Tanwar, who finished with 20,547 votes. For the secretary’s position, ABVP’s Kunal Chaudhary polled 23,779 votes, overcoming NSUI nominee Kabir. Meanwhile, the joint secretary’s post also went to ABVP, with Deepika Jha defeating Lavkush Bhadana after polling 21,825 votes compared to Bhadana’s 17,380.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA), who contested jointly, failed to register a win.

Speaking after his victory, Maan said, “I had the support of students across colleges. My first priority will be to deliver on our promise of metro concessional passes for DU students. Alongside, we want to ensure better training facilities for athletes.” He also urged his supporters to celebrate responsibly, reminding them that the Delhi High Court has barred victory processions. “We will celebrate peacefully,” he said in a social media message.

Celebrations, however, filled the campus as ABVP supporters lifted the winning candidates on their shoulders and raised slogans. Maan waved the tricolour as chants of his name echoed, while Jha was adorned with garlands amid cheers from her backers. Chaudhary, the newly elected secretary, expressed gratitude to students. “I assure the student community that I will always stand with them and work for their welfare,” he said. Jha, elected joint secretary, called her win the result of years of effort. “I came from Bihar, and for six years I have worked towards this moment. The students have recognised that,” she said.

On the other side, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary posted on X, claiming the polls were fought not only against ABVP but also “the combined force of the DU administration, Delhi government, central government, RSS-BJP, and Delhi Police.” He congratulated Rahul Jhansla for securing the vice president’s seat and vowed that NSUI would continue to stand by students.

In last year’s elections, NSUI had won the president and joint secretary posts, while ABVP retained the secretary position and secured the vice president’s seat.