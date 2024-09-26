Abusive language won’t aid Congress’ growth; focus on rebuilding & introspection is key, says Subhankar Sarkar

A complaint against you is that you are too soft on Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee?

William Shakespeare once said you can be harsh and combative even through the subtlety of gentle words. The use of satires like “Bhaipo” or “Pishi” for some people don’t serve a real political purpose.

But you have to be critical of Mamata Banerjee otherwise how will it be an Opposition party?

Let me give you an example. On issues like floods and disasters, Congress will question why these problems persist year after year. We will hold both the Centre and the state government accountable. However, when it comes to providing relief and welfare to the poor and needy villagers, we should support the government in its efforts, as it is ultimately helping the people.

On R G kar issue Adhir Chowdhury was aggressive. Are you softening your party’s stance?

Adhir Chowdhury announced a dharna on the RG Kar issue. In the meantime, I became party president but the party programme has not changed. We have done it together. It’s not about any one individual. Leadership may shift but the party’s presidency and its organisational efforts remain consistent and unwavering.

In 2026 are you going to break the alliance with the Left and go for an alliance with the TMC?

The future direction of party policy is a matter for the Congress high command to decide. They will assess the situation and make the necessary decisions. As for me, my immediate priority is to follow the guidance of the high command. I will focus on visiting the districts and rebuilding the party organisation from the ground up. BJP‘s main enemy is Mamata Banerjee and BJP is the main Opposition now. Who will be your main enemy Mamata or Modi?

Congress is a pan-India party. The communal and divisive politics of BJP is dangerous.

We are battling the BJP at the national level, where Congress stands as the principal Opposition. Therefore, it is inconsistent to oppose the BJP in Delhi while forming tactical alignments with the state BJP here.

I firmly reject the politics of manipulation and conspiracy. However, this does not mean I will overlook the corruption and misrule of the TMC over the past 13 years.