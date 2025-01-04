Abhishek’s ‘Sebaashray’ health camps cater to near 7,000 people on day 2

Kolkata: After an apparent phenomenal response on the first day of the ‘Sebaashray’ health camps in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency, organised by its MP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the second day saw 41 health camps catering to almost 7,000 people.

On Friday, Abhishek wrote the following on his X handle: “#Sebaashray is off to a phenomenal start! On DAY 2, the 41 HEALTH CAMPS across the Diamond Harbour Assembly Constituency served 6,945 people. Among them, 4,312 underwent diagnostic tests, 3,942 received essential medication, and 236 were referred to specialty hospitals for advanced care. In just two days, Sebaashray has begun to make a tangible difference, reflecting its immense potential to transform lives.

My sincere gratitude goes out to the people of Diamond Harbour for their unwavering support in making this initiative such a success. Let’s continue working hand in hand to sustain and expand this impactful journey!”

Further, the second day saw an increase of 1,256 registrations compared to the first day. The first day of the camp had witnessed a footfall of 5,689. About 3,340 patients were treated and 2,600 people given medicines. There were 181 referrals.

Meanwhile, an emergency patient was provided immediate medical help and was referred to a hospital for treatment. Sakina Khatun from Kamarpole Ward in Diamond Harbour, shared how she found relief from her health ailments after receiving treatment at a Sebaashray camp. Her son thanked Abhishek and said: “My mother had been suffering from a serious health condition. On the first day of Sebaashray, we brought her to one of the camps. The doctors treated her with great care and referred her to Diamond Harbour Hospital where she received two costly medications free-of-cost. Now, she is fit and fine.”

TMC wrote on its X handle: “Launched by Shri@abhishekaitc yesterday, #Sebaashray is already making waves. With its mission to provide affordable and accessible healthcare, the initiative is set to transform lives and redefine the standards of public welfare. A remarkable step towards a healthier tomorrow!”

According to the MP, the free health care programme named ‘Sebaashray’ which means a harmonious blend service and shelter is a first-of-its-kind in India. It has the potential to revolutionise delivery of public services in the country. The programme saw an overwhelming response with over 5,000 registrations in 24 hours.

“Such a monumental figure may be an international record as per experts. Sebaashray is offering state-of-the-art diagnostic services for 23 lakh Diamond Harbour residents free-of-cost,” read a statement from the MP’s office.