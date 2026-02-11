Abhishek says TMC for collective approach of INDIA bloc on no-trust motion against Speaker

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday reiterated that his party is committed to parliamentary democracy, constructive debate, and accountability but emphasised that any attempt to bring a no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker must be done collectively by the INDIA bloc.



Speaking to mediapersons outside the Parliament complex, Banerjee said, “The opposition must first give a joint undertaking to the Speaker, listing out four demands. If the government continues to stonewall, the INDIA bloc will be forced to support a no-confidence motion.”

The TMC MPs have not signed the no-trust notice. The TMC leadership is said to be urging a more strategic approach. Banerjee told the media that the Speaker must be given a chance to respond to the opposition’s grievances before any motion for his no-confidence is moved.

To make the party’s stand clear, Banerjee said that the TMC was ready to support the no-confidence motion but wanted all opposition parties in the INDIA alliance to send a joint letter to the Speaker first. The letter would list the four major points that are the foundation of the opposition’s grievances. He said that if there was no positive response from the Speaker in the next two to three days, then the opposition would think about proceeding with the motion. Banerjee criticised the Speaker’s conduct during the recent adjournments of the Lok Sabha and questioned the overall functioning of Parliament. While reiterating that the TMC wanted a productive Lok Sabha session, he said that the Union government did not seem to have the same intention. He also said that the Speaker had the responsibility to ensure that the Lok Sabha sessions are conducted smoothly.