Abhishek flays ECI for ‘recycling’ 4-month-old BLO pay hike order

Kolkata: After the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday doubled the remuneration for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 per election cycle, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee attacked the poll body alleging that “BJP’s propaganda ecosystem” has started “recycling” four month old notification to “whip up” fake excitement and glorify ECI.

Banerjee on X posted ECI’s order issued in August this year, where the ECI announced the remuneration hike. The same hike was reannounced by the poll body, claimed Banerjee. Taking to X, Banerjee stated: “When BJP’s propaganda ecosystem starts recycling four-month old notifications to whip up fake excitement and glorify the EC, it exposes just one truth: Mr. SIR’s strategy hasn’t JUST FAILED, it has COLLAPSED in full public view.” He further stated: “Despite deploying every weapon at their command- The Union government’s machinery, EC, ED, CBI, IT, Central Forces, a captive media and even convenient pockets of the judiciary - the BJP still knows BENGAL WILL BEAT THEM AGAIN and return with a bigger mandate than 2021.” “So here’s my simple question to @BJP4India leaders: Do you dare accept my challenge or will you keep hiding behind stale propaganda and state power?” he asked.