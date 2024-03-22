AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj detained as party leaders, workers protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Several AAP leaders including minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained on Friday as the party staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and supporters are protesting at the ITO, near the AAP and BJP headquarters. Police officials were asking them to disperse as section 144 prohibiting gathering has been imposed in the area.

The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government..

The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg -- where the headquarters of both the parties are located -- and blocked it for traffic.

They have also raised a barricade on the road leading to the BJP office from the AAP headquarters, a stone's throw away from each other. They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area.

Following Kejriwal's arrest Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.