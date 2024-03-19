AAP's Sanjay Singh takes oath as RS MP for 2nd term

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday administered oath to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh after his re-election to the Upper House from Delhi for a second term.



He was administered oath in Dhankhar's office in Parliament House in the presence of his mother and father, wife, and son and daughter.

"Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to re-elected Member of Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh ji, in Parliament House today," the vice president's office said in a post on X while sharing pictures of the oath-taking.

Singh, who is lodged in Tihar jail, was brought under a security cover, at the order of a local court.

"The Jail Superintendent concerned is directed to ensure that the accused is taken to Parliament on 19.03.2024 under adequate security for the purpose of making and subscribing of oath as a Member and after the oath, he is also brought back to the jail safely," the judge said in his order.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case and is presently in judicial custody.