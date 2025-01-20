AAP's Inderjit Kaur elected first woman mayor of Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Aam Aadmi Party's municipal councillor Inderjit Kaur was elected as the new mayor of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation on Monday. AAP's Rakesh Prashar was elected as senior deputy mayor, while Prince Johar was elected as deputy mayor. Elections to the top three posts of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation were held immediately after the oath taking ceremony of the 95 newly elected municipal councillors.

In the civic polls last month, the AAP had emerged as the largest party by winning 41 out of total 95 wards. The AAP got the majority mark of 48 after four councillors from the Congress, two independents and a BJP councillor joined it. The Congress and BJP councillors staged a walk out when the names for the post of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor were proposed.