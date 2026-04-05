AAP's Chadha shares video highlighting his interventions on issues affecting Punjab

New Delhi: Responding to claims that he did not raise Punjab-related issues in Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday shared a video highlighting his interventions on key concerns affecting the state.

In the video, Chadha is seen raising issues such as declining underground water levels, matters related to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, and other Punjab-centric concerns.

Sharing the video on X, Chadha pushed back against the criticism from within the party and underlined his connection to the state.

"To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that 'Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament', here is a small trailer, 'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai'," he said.

He added that Punjab isn't a talking point for him. It is his home, duty, his soil and soul.

The AAP has accused Chadha of shying away from raising his voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre in Parliament and instead engaging in "soft PR". Chadha, however, has dismissed the allegations as "lies" and asserted that he went to Parliament to raise people's issues and not create a ruckus.