AAP’s 4th and final candidates list out; Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, Atishi from Kalkaji

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially released its final list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, completing its slate for all 70 constituencies. The announcement comes as the party gears up for a strong campaign, led by its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal. AAP is aiming to retain its dominance in the capital after securing 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi, will contest from the New Delhi seat, facing off against Sandeep Dikshit, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Chief Minister Atishi will be contesting from Kalkaji, while other prominent party leaders like Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai will stand from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively. Other notable candidates include Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultan Pur Majra, and Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti.

Kejriwal took to the social media platform X to express confidence in the party’s preparation for the election. He praised the final list, emphasising that AAP is offering a team of educated and dedicated individuals. “Our party has a solid group of educated individuals to carry out its vision and strategy for the advancement of Delhiites. The list of projects completed in the past 10 years is lengthy,” he wrote. He further criticised the Opposition, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating, “BJP does not have any CM candidate, team, plan, or vision for Delhi; their only mission is ‘Kejriwal Hatao’.”

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also weighed in, calling the party’s slate a sign of its preparedness. “With the announcement of candidates for all 70 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party has entered the elections with full force,” Sisodia said. He highlighted the party’s commitment to continuing the progress made in critical areas such as education, healthcare, electricity, and water reforms. “Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, we are reaching out to the people, asking for 5 more years to further the progress made in education, healthcare, electricity, and water,” he added.

The final list includes candidates for the remaining 38 seats, among them Sanjeev Jha from Burari, Ajesh Yadav from Badli, Mohinder Goyal from Rithala, and Jai Bhagwan from Bawana. Also featured are Bandana Kumari from Shalimar Bagh, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, and Virender Singh Kadian from Delhi Cantonment.

The AAP’s leadership has expressed confidence in its ability to win another term, pointing to its extensive track record of governance. “The people of Delhi will vote for those who work, not for those who abuse,” Kejriwal remarked, referring to the BJP’s focus on criticising him rather than presenting a coherent vision for the city.

In addition to its candidates, AAP’s campaign is positioning itself as a model of progress for Delhi, citing its work over the past decade. With the BJP yet to announce a chief ministerial candidate or reveal a clear plan, AAP’s leaders believe they hold the advantage as they head into the election battle.