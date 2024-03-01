AAP worker shot dead in Punjab

A worker of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Chohla was going to Kapurthala district for a court matter in his car. He was travelling alone, they said.

When Singh reached the railway crossing between Fatehbad and Goindwal Sahib, the assailants, who had been following him, opened indiscriminate fire on him and fled from the spot, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, police personnel led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravisher Singh reached the spot. Multiple police teams have been formed to nab the assailants, they said.