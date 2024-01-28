AAP will contest all assembly seats in Haryana on its own, LS polls as part of INDIA bloc: Kejriwal

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his party will contest all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on its own, but the Lok Sabha polls will be fought as part of the INDIA bloc.



The Lok Sabha polls are due in April-May while the assembly elections will be held later this year a few months after the general elections.

"Today people only have trust in one party, which is the Aam Aadmi Party. On one side, they see Punjab, and on the other, our government in Delhi. Today Haryana is seeking a big change. In Delhi and Punjab, people made this big change earlier and now people there are happy," he said at his party's 'Badlaav Jansabha' in Haryana's Jind.

The AAP will contest all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on its own, but the Lok Sabha polls will be fought as part of the INDIA bloc, Kejriwal said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event.

Kejriwal said Haryana is looking for a "big change" as the people of the state are "fed up" with all the parties that have ruled here.

They have tested all the other parties and these parties have only filled their own coffers, the AAP national convener alleged.

Only the AAP can provide round-the-clock power supply and other facilities to people like it has done in Delhi and Punjab, he said.

"Can the Congress, the BJP and the JJP do this? They cannot. Only the AAP can do this," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister said the rival parties used to say that if people will get zero bills then they wont get power supply.

"There used to be seven to eight hours power cuts daily earlier in Delhi and Punjab, but now the people are getting round-the-clock power supply. In Haryana too, we will end your power cuts," Kejriwal said.

"I am an engineer, educated, wise, I am not illiterate, my degree is also real. My degree is not 'farzi' (fake). I know how to do things, I will make the power available round-the-clock," he added.

The BJP-JJP coalition is in power in Haryana and its government is led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Targeting the BJP-led Centre, the Delhi chief minister accused it of using all its might to arrest him and said he is not scared of going to jail.

Kejriwal alleged that "they have used all its might to arrest him". "They have left the Income Tax Department, the CBI, the ED and the Delhi Police after me," he said.

"I am not scared of going to jail. I belong to Haryana and I want to tell them that do not try to scare a 'Haryanawala'. I am the son of Haryana," he said.

It seems like the country's biggest terrorist is Kejriwal, he said.

Kejriwal is "kattar imaandaar" and "kattar desh bhakt", the AAP leader asserted.

"I am Lord Ram's and Lord Hanuman's follower. With inspiration from 'Ram Rajya', we are running our administration in Delhi and Punjab. We are not here for power, but to serve," he said.

The AAP national convener underlined that 42,000 youths have been given government jobs in Punjab.

Launching a scathing attack on the Haryana government over youths in some districts of the state recently reportedly queuing up for jobs in Israel, Kejriwal said, "We did not tell them to go to Israel."

"Youths went to Khattar sahab for jobs, but they are being send to Israel for jobs. They are sending them to war-torn Israel. Who sends youths to a war-torn place where there is no guarantee of life in such situation. Khattar sahab, are you sending our youth to die in such a situation," Kejriwal asked.

"If you cannot give jobs, then resign. We will show you how to give jobs, we know how to give jobs. Mann sahab, Kejriwal and the AAP know how to give jobs, but don't send our children to Israel to die," he added.

Kejriwal said he felt very sad when he heard that youths are being send to Israel "where other nations are evacuating their citizens from there".

"And here is Chief Minister Khattar sahab, who is sending our people to die in Israel," he alleged.