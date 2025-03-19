AAP slams BJP over law & order in Delhi citing elderly couple's murder

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the newly-elected BJP government in Delhi, accusing it of failing to ensure law and order within a month of taking office. There was no immediate response available from the BJP.

"In just one month, the so-called double-engine government has turned into a 'double-murder sarkar'. Elderly couples are living in fear, unsure whether to keep house helps. Yesterday, an elderly couple was brutally murdered in Kohat Enclave, a posh area right next to the Delhi chief minister's residence," Bhardwaj said at a press conference. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's remarks came after the gruesome killing of a 70-year-old businessman, Mohinder Singh, and his wife Diljeet Kaur in northwest Delhi's Kohat Enclave. Police said the bodies of the couple, who lived alone, were found in a decomposed state with their newly-hired night attendant missing.

Bharadwaj also said that in another incident in Ashok Vihar, also in northwest Delhi, an elderly couple was looted, with no arrests made till now. At Fatehpuri, a trader was recently robbed of Rs 80 lakh in broad daylight, the AAP leader said. The incidents have reignited the political tussle between the AAP and the BJP over Delhi's law and order situation. While the AAP governed the city for the past decade, policing remains under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry led by Amit Shah. The BJP swept the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of the 70 seats to end the AAP's decade-long rule in the capital.