AAP wins Jalandhar West; Congress, TMC, DMK lead in other bypolls

INDIA bloc member AAP won the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab while the alliance's other constituents -- Congress, TMC and DMK -- were leading in 10 of the remaining 12 seats where by-elections were held earlier this week, according to the counting trends on the Election Commission (EC) website and state officials.

In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Mohinder Bhagat won the Jalandhar West assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival and BJP nominee Sheetal Angural by a margin of over 37,325 votes. Bhagat polled 55,246 votes, while Angural secured 17,921 votes. Congress nominee Surinder Kaur got 16,757 votes, while SAD's Surjit Kaur and BSP's Binder Kumar received 1,242 and 734 votes, respectively. The seat fell vacant after Angural resigned as the AAP legislator and joined the BJP in March. Counting of votes started at 8 am at the Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK's Anniyur Siva was ahead of PMK's Anbumani C by 24,898 votes in the Vikravandi assembly seat, the EC website showed.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates Krishna Kalyani, Mukut Nami Adhikari, Madhuparna Thakur and Supti Pandey are in the lead in assembly bypolls in Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala in West Bengal. In Raiganj, the BJP is in second place and trailing by 41,552 votes; in Ranaghat Dakshin, the party is trailing by 13,428 votes; in Bagda by 18,337 votes and in Maniktala by 20,820 votes, according to the EC website.

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress candidates -- Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur and Hardeep Singh Bawa -- are leading in Dehra and Nalagarh, while BJP's Ashish Sharma is ahead in Hamirpur. Kamlesh Thakur was leading by 7,860 votes against BJP's Hoshiyar Singh in Dehra, Congress' Pushpinder Verma was trailing by 1,545 votes against BJP's Ashish Sharma in Hamirpur, and Congress' Hardeep Singh Bawa was leading by 4,137 votes against the BJP's K L Thakur in Nalagarh, according to the website.

In Uttarakhand, Congress' Lakhpat Singh Butola and Qazi Nizamuddin are leading in the Badrinath and Manglaur bypolls, respectively. BJP's Rajendra Bhandari was trailing by 1,935 votes in Badrinath, while in Manglaur, BJP's Kartar Singh Bhadana was at second spot and BSP's Ubaidur Rahman at third.

In Madhya Pradesh's Amarwara seat, Congress' Dheeran Shah Invati was ahead of BJP's Kamlesh Pratap Shahi by 3,761 votes. Invati polled 31,766 votes against Shah’s 28,852 after the eighth round of counting. The bypoll in Amarwara became necessary after three-time Congress MLA Kamlesh Shah crossed over to the BJP on March 29 this year. Votes are being counted at the two halls of Government PG College Bhawan, Chhindwara.

In Bihar, JD(U)'s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal was leading with 501 votes against Independent candidate Shankar Singh, the EC website showed.

Voting for the bypolls in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu were held on Wednesday.

The Nalagarh assembly constituency had recorded the highest polling at 79.04 per cent, followed by Hamirpur (67.72 per cent) and Dehra (65.42 per cent). The overall voting percentage of the three bypolls was 71 per cent, according to the data of the state election department.

The seats in Himachal Pradesh fell vacant after the three Independent legislators Singh (Dehra), Sharma (Hamirpur) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh), who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27, resigned from the state assembly on March 22 and joined the party the next day. Their resignations were accepted by the assembly speaker on June 3, and the seats were declared vacant, necessitating the by-elections. The BJP fielded all the three former MLAs from their respective seats.

The Congress fielded Kamlesh Thakur from Dehra, repeated its candidate Verma from Hamirpur, and gave a ticket to five-time Indian National Trade Union Congress president, Himachal Pradesh unit, Bawa, from Nalagarh. The bypolls will not make much difference in the 68-member House as the Congress has a majority with 38 MLAs while the BJP has 27 members.