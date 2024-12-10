AAP releases 2nd list of 20 candidates for Delhi polls

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday unveiled its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, making significant changes to its lineup. The party dropped 18 sitting MLAs and reassigned two others, including senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, to new constituencies.

Manish Sisodia, a prominent face of the AAP, will now contest from the Jangpura constituency, vacating his long-held Patparganj seat. His successor in Patparganj will be Avadh Ojha, an educator and a recent entrant to the party. Sisodia expressed confidence in his new assignment, stating, “Politics for me is a means to education, honesty, and public welfare. I am ready to replicate the work done in Patparganj in Jangpura.”

Backing Sisodia’s shift, senior leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, “Manish Sisodia is capable of winning anywhere in Delhi.”

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla has also been reassigned, moving from Mangolpuri to Madipur. Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak will contest from Mangolpuri, while Madipur MLA Girish Soni has been dropped from the list. Several other high-profile changes were announced. Narela MLA Sharad Kumar Chauhan has been replaced by Dinesh Bharadwaj, while Timarpur MLA and Chief Whip Dilip K Pandey has been succeeded by Surendra Pal Singh Bittu. In Adarsh Nagar, Mukesh Goel, the leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), will replace Pawan Sharma.

In Mundka, Dharampal Lakhra has made way for Jasbir Karala, while Pradeep Mittal will contest from Rohini, a seat the BJP won in 2020. In Chandni Chowk, Punardeep Sawhney replaces his father, MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney.

Other notable changes include Vikas Bagga, son of MLA SK Bagga, contesting Krishna Nagar, and Padmadhri Jitender Singh Shunty running from Shahdara, following Speaker Ram Niwas Goel’s retirement. Whereas, Adil Ahmad Khan will replace sitting MLA Haji Yunus from the Mustafabad seat.

Further, Avadh Ojha in Patparganj and Anjana Parcha in Trilokpuri represent new blood in AAP’s lineup, while Bijwasan MLA BS Joon and Palam MLA Bhavna Gaur have been replaced by Surendar Bharadwaj and Joginder Solanki, respectively.

AAP leaders defended the reshuffle, stating it underscores the party’s commitment to fielding hard-working and efficient candidates. “This is a reflection of our commitment to public service,” said a senior leader.

The Delhi Assembly elections, due by February 2024, will be a litmus test for AAP as it seeks a third consecutive term after its emphatic 2020 victory, where it secured 62 of 70 seats. The reshuffled lineup is seen as part of the party’s strategy to maintain its dominance amid growing challenges from rivals.