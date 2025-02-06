AAP rejects exit polls, BJP claims signals for change

New Delhi: Following the release of multiple exit poll predictions after voting concluded in Delhi’s 2025 Assembly elections, both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have expressed contrasting views about the future of the Delhi government.

AAP has rejected the exit polls, arguing that these surveys have consistently underestimated the party’s performance in previous elections. AAP’s national spokesperson, Reena Gupta, said, “Exit polls have historically underestimated our performance, but in reality, we have always gained several seats more than what these projections indicate.” Gupta pointed out that the party had outperformed poll predictions in 2013, 2015, and 2020, adding, “The people of Delhi have voted in large numbers for the AAP, and we will register a historic victory, with Arvind Kejriwal becoming Chief Minister for a fourth time.”

According to various exit polls, the BJP seems to have gained significant ground, with projections giving the party an edge over the AAP. The Matrize exit poll forecasts that the BJP-led NDA could win 35 to 40 seats, while AAP is expected to secure 32 to 37 seats, with Congress predicted to win 0 to 1 seat. Meanwhile, the People’s Pulse exit poll suggests that the BJP could secure a larger victory, with the NDA likely to win between 51 to 60 seats, while AAP may only manage 10 to 19 seats. Congress is expected to be left without any representation in the Assembly.

Two surveys predicted AAP’s victory - Wee Preside, which gave 46-52 sets for AAP, 18-23 for BJP and 0-1 for Congress, and Mind Brink Media predicted 44-49 seats for AAP, 21-25 for BJP and 0-1 for the Congress.

According to People’s Insight exit poll, the NDA is likely to get 40 to 44 seats, the AAP 25 to 29 seats, and the Congress 0-1 seat.

The P-Marq exit poll predicted 39-49 seats for the BJP and its allies, 21-31 seats for AAP and 0-1 for the Congress.

The JVC exit poll said the BJP and allies would get 39-45, the AAP 22-31 seats and the Congress 0-2.

Similarly, the Poll Diary predicted 42-50 seats of the BJP and allies, while giving the AAP 18-25 seats, 0-2 for the Congress and 0-1 for others.

Chankya Strategies exit poll said the BJP and allies are likely to get 39-44 seats, the AAP is likely to get 25-28, while Congress may get 2-3.

While AAP remains confident about its prospects, the BJP is optimistic about the direction of voter sentiment. Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president, expressed his belief that the exit poll results reflect the “people’s urge for change” in the capital. “I believe the people of Delhi made up their minds long ago that they wanted change,” Sachdeva said. He emphasized the BJP’s strong campaign against corruption and corruption-related issues, adding, “Delhiites want a corruption-free government.” With confidence in the air, he asserted, “We are on our way to forming the government in Delhi after more than 25 years.”

The official results, which will reveal the true electoral outcome, are set to be declared on February 8. With more than 1.55 crore voters in Delhi, the Election Commission is expected to announce the final tally after counting. Early projections from the exit polls, however, have set the stage for intense anticipation in the capital, as AAP holds on to the hope of a historic victory, while the BJP looks ahead to a potential revival in the city’s governance.

Voter turnout was reported at nearly 58 per cent by the afternoon of voting day, with many attributing high participations to the polarising nature of the contest. The Delhi Assembly consists of 70 seats, with the majority mark at 36, and the AAP currently holds 62 seats.